Thunder Partners With Chesapeake Energy to Present Giving Tree

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has partnered with Chesapeake Energy Corporation to present the Chesapeake Energy Giving Tree with the Thunder. Chesapeake will transform Central Park Lawn – 6100 N. Western Ave. – into a holiday-themed festival on Friday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m.

All attendees will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy food trucks and view the 40-foot Norway pine Giving Tree. Thunder entertainers including Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers will be on hand to help celebrate as well as Thunder Alley games and activities.

The Thunder and Chesapeake Energy encourage attendees to donate new or gently used sports gear to Cleats for Kids for a chance to win Thunder tickets and a signed basketball.

“We are so excited to work with Chesapeake to bring holiday cheer and the Thunder experience to this great event,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations. “We hope that all who come to enjoy the festival will bring items to donate to Cleats for Kids to give underserved kids the opportunity to live healthier lifestyles."

“Chesapeake is proud to join the Thunder and provide a place where families can come together to celebrate the holidays and give back to those in need,” said Gordon Pennoyer, Director – Communications & Investor Relations for Chesapeake. “Supporting the places where we live and work is an important part of our culture and our commitment to strengthening the communities we call home.”

More details on Friday’s event are available at okcthunder.com/givingtree