Thunder to Return Home This Weekend for Western Conference Finals

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, May 17, 2016 – The 2016 NBA Western Conference Finals are headed to Oklahoma City, starting with Game 3 on Sunday, May 22, and Thunder fans are encouraged to gear up and turn out to show support for theteam.

Game 2 of the series against the Golden State Warriors will be played tomorrow night in Oakland. Fans are invited to joinThunder entertainers for a watch party at The Garage on I-240 and Western, starting at 8 p.m.

Game 3 will tip off at 7 p.m. Central on Sunday, followed by Game 4 at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

LOVE’S THUNDER ALLEY: Prior to Games 3 and 4 at Chesapeake Energy Arena, the team will again host Love’s Thunder Alley, a family-friendly pregame festival on Reno Ave. Starting three hours before tipoff, Love’s Thunder Alley will feature a Budweiser beer garden, skills-and-drills station, inflatablegames, appearances by the Thunder Girls and Thunder Drummers, face painting, Storm Chasers, music and more.

On Sunday, Dallas-based band Time Machine will bring live music to Love’s Thunder Alley.

Fans are encouraged to check Thunder social media channels for updates in case of severe weather.

TICKETS: Tickets for Games 3 and 4 go on sale to the general public this Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m. through okcthunder.com/tickets. To best serve the needs of our regional fan base, tickets from the team will only be available to fans with billing zip codes in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

All fans can now browse available tickets from other fans at okcthunder.com/tickets. Only tickets purchased through okcthunder.com/tickets guarantee entry to Chesapeake Arena for the game.

Prior to every home playoff game, the Thunder will give away 50 pairs of tickets through the Kia Thunder Rewards Zone. Registration for the Kia Thunder Rewards Zone begins four hours before every Thunder home game at the table on the northwest side of the arena. Fans can also preregister online at okcthunder.com/rewardszone, then confirm their registration at the table using a screenshot or printed copy of the registration confirmation. The ticket drawing will take place two hours before tipoff. Rewards Zone timing has been adjusted for the Playoffs, in order to allow for an earlier entrance into the building.

THUNDER BLUE FRIDAY: On Friday, May 20, all Thunder fans are encouraged to wear Thunder blue to support the team as it returns home for two games. Fans can pledge to take part in Thunder Blue Friday at okcthunder.com/bluefriday.

TUNE IN: All Western Conference Finals games will be broadcast exclusively on TNT (OKC Cox 31/730 HD). For every game, Thunder broadcasters will host a live postgame show, which will be carried live on FOX Sports Oklahoma (OKC Cox 37/722 HD) following Games 3 and 4.

All games throughout the Playoffs will be broadcast on the Thunder Radio Network, led by WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM in Oklahoma City).

THUNDER SHOP: The Thunder Shop at Chesapeake Arena will be open throughout the Playoffs, including extended hours. The store will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays during the postseason, as well as 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. All fans can gear up with the online Thunder Shop at okcthunder.com/shop.

AUCTION: Fans attending Thunder home games during the Playoffs are encouraged to stop by the Thunder Cares auction tables outside of Section 103. The team will auction Thunder-autographed items, as well as other signed sports memorabilia, to benefit the Thunder Cares Foundation.

AT THE ARENA: Fans attending the games will find a variety of food and entertainment options inside Chesapeake Energy Arena, including Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Club, the Thunder Deck, Budweiser Brew House, and the OU Children’s Physicians Kids Zone.

The Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Club has expanded to include an outdoor patio area. During the Playoffs, the Old. No. 7 Club will open 2 1/2 hours prior to every Thunder home game, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis to fans with tickets for the game. After Games 3 and 4, the club and patio will be open to ticketed fans 21 and over for one hour.

The Thunder Deck is a new outdoor space open to all ticket holders, located on the Cox Club Level above the southwest Grand Entrance. The Thunder Deck opens when the arena opens and offers hot dogs, brats, beer and liquoravailable for purchase.

The Budweiser Brew House accepts reservations for seating starting 2 1/2 hours before tipoff for every Thunder home game. Fans with tickets to the game can make reservations by calling 405.601.4459.

The OU Children’s Physicians Kids Zone offers families a place to bring their children for playtime before and during Thunder games. With interactive games such as Pop-A-Shot, Shoot Around, Touch Wall and more, the Kids Zone is designed for children ages 6-14 to enjoy. The Kids Zone will remain open from 1 1/2 hours prior to tipoff until the end of the third quarter.