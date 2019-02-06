Thunder Announces Spring Youth Basketball Camps

OKLAHOMA CITY, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced that registration for Thunder Youth Basketball spring camps across the region is now open. The camps, presented by Cox Communications, will begin in March and will be held in Broken Arrow and Norman, Oklahoma. Thunder Youth Basketball camps are open to children ages 6-14, offering them an opportunity to grow in the fundamentals of the game and engage in a hands-on, team-centric environment.

Hustle Camps are single-day camps, with a morning session for ages 6-9 from 8 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session for ages 10-14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Campers will receive a T-shirt, basketball and water bottle.

Registration is $65 for Hustle Camps. Thunder Season Ticket Members receive a 15 percent discount. For more information or to register, fans are encouraged to go to okcthunder.com/youthbasketball.

ABOUT THUNDER YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMPS: Presented by Cox Communications, Thunder Youth Basketball camps offer participants the opportunity to not only hone their basketball skills, but also engage in an environment that promotes teamwork, sportsmanship and respect. Camps are held throughout the year. For more information or to register, go to okcthunder.com/youthbasketball.