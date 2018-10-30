Thunder Announces Winter Youth Basketball Camps

OKLAHOMA CITY, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced that registration for Thunder Youth Basketball winter camps across the region is now open. The camps, presented by Cox Communications, will begin in December and will be held in Oklahoma City and Mannford, Oklahoma.

Thunder Youth Basketball camps are open to children ages 6-14, offering them an opportunity to grow in the fundamentals of the game and engage in a hands-on, team-centric environment.

The camps are divided into Hustle Camps and Breakaway Camps. Hustle Camps are single-day camps, with a morning session for ages 6-9 from 8 a.m. - noon and an afternoon session for ages 10 to 14 from 1- 5 p.m. Campers will receive a T-shirt, basketball and water bottle.

A special Hustle Camp edition will offer opportunities for campers to play on the Oklahoma City Blue home court prior to the OKC Blue vs. Canton Charge match up in December.

Breakaway Camps are three-day camps for ages 6-14, with all campers participating from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. These campers will receive a Thunder Youth Basketball reversible jersey, basketball and water bottle.

Registration is $65 for Hustle Camps and $185 for Breakaway Camps. Thunder Season Ticket Members receive a 15 percent discount. For more information or to register, fans are encouraged to go tookcthunder.com/youthbasketball.

ABOUT THUNDER YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMPS: Presented by Cox Communications, Thunder Youth Basketball camps offer participants the opportunity to not only hone their basketball skills, but also engage in an environment that promotes teamwork, sportsmanship and respect. Camps are held throughout the year. For more information or to register, go to okcthunder.com/youthbasketball.