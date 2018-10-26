Thunder, Whataburger Partner to Help Fight Hunger

OKLAHOMA CITY – Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger have once again partnered to help fight hunger in Oklahoma this holiday season through two food drives at upcoming Thunder games and a three-week fundraiser at Whataburger restaurants.

THURSDAY, NOV. 8 AND FRIDAY, NOV. 23: THUNDER CARES FOOD DRIVE, PRESENTED BY WHATABURGER

The Thunder will hold its annual Thunder Cares Food Drive, presented by Whataburger, at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Thursday, Nov. 8 and Friday, Nov. 23. Fans attending those games are asked to donate to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. While supplies last, all fans who donate will receive a coupon for free Whataburger. For every $5 donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Thunder team-autographed basketball or a free Whataburger for a Year gift basket.

Donations for the Food Bank will be accepted inside every entrance to Chesapeake Energy Arena, as well as at raffle tables outside sections 104 and 318.

The food drive is part of the 11th annual Thunder Holiday Assist, which is presented by Cox Communications.

MONDAY, NOV. 5 TO MONDAY, NOV. 26: WHATABURGER FUNDRAISER

The food drive tips off a three-week fundraiser to support the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. From Monday, Nov. 5 to Monday, Nov. 26, customers can donate at least $1 to their regional food bank at any of the 30 Whataburger locations in the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Altus and Lawton areas to receive a thank-you coupon good for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium fry and 32-ounce drink on their next visit.

“We are so proud to partner with Whataburger to continue our annual tradition of this food drive,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “This event engages our fans to give a helping hand to their neighbors in need. That community spirit is what the holidays – and our Holiday Assist – are all about.”

“We can think of no better team members in the fight against hunger in Oklahoma than the Thunder,” said Whataburger Director of Operations Jason Svedberg. “As a business that serves food daily, Whataburger believes no one should have to go hungry. We are humbled by our great fans and look forward to enlisting their help to support food banks in Oklahoma.”

ABOUT WHATABURGER:

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dobson gave his restaurant a name he hoped to hear customers say every time they took a bite of his made-to-order burgers: “What a burger!” Within the first week, people lined up around the block for his 25 cent, 100 percent beef burgers served on five-inch buns. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 820 locations in 10 states with sales of more than $2 billion annually. Visit www.whataburger.com for more information.

Check out the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and follow them on their most recently launched channel, Snapchat, @WhataburgerLife.