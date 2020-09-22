Thunder VOTE: Taking Registration Drives Into the Community



OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 22, 2020 - The Oklahoma City Thunder will bring the Thunder VOTE experience to several community sites over the next few weeks with registration drives in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. These non-partisan registration events will give Oklahomans an opportunity to register to vote, obtain voting information and request absentee ballots. The events will feature Thunder entertainers and will have both drive-thru and walk-up participation options. These three community drives and two more Saturday registration drives at Chesapeake Energy Arena are all in advance of the Oct. 9 voter registration deadline.



On Sunday, Sept. 27, in partnership with OKC Public Schools, the team will host its first Thunder VOTE community drive at U.S. Grant High School in south Oklahoma City from 12:30 – 3 p.m., with a particular focus on the Hispanic community. Voter registration forms will be available to fill out on-site and free postage-paid envelopes will be available to mail the registration forms directly to the State Election Board. There will also be a translator at this event to assist with forms and questions in Spanish and English.



Thunder Vote T-shirts, stickers and info slips are available for all who come through the event – no registration required.



“Taking our registration drives into the community is a great way for us to meet Oklahomans where they are to help emphasize the importance of voter registration and using their voice in local and national elections,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “Through these drives in Oklahoma City and beyond, we are able to remove obstacles to register and empower even more voters ahead of the registration deadline.”



The second community drive will take place the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 2, at Guthrie Green in Tulsa. Once again, this event will provide voter registration forms to fill out on-site, as well as registration kits to take home and fill out with provided postage. Attendees can stop by to learn more about voter registration and take home a free Thunder VOTE T-shirt.



The final Thunder VOTE community drive will be Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City from 1-3 p.m. This will be the last Thunder VOTE registration drive – in the community or at Chesapeake Arena – before the Oct. 9 voter registration deadline.



The Thunder will continue to host registration drives at Chesapeake Arena on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., which include all of the same registration elements as well as the free parking, a photo opportunity inside the arena, and Thunder entertainers.