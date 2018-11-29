Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas to Perform Halftime at Thunder Game

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 – In honor of Native American heritage month, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have a special halftime performance, presented in partnership with Nike, with Grammy award winning member of the Black Eyed Peas and Nike N7 ambassador, Taboo Nawasha, at the Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 30 with tipoff at 7 p.m. Taboo is a descendant of the Shoshone and Hopi Tribes.

Taboo is not just a member of the global chart-topping sensation, The Black Eyed Peas, but also an accomplished dancer, actor, author, shoe designer, philanthropist and quickly becoming a global DJ sensation. Taboo also has the distinction of being the first Native American to headline the Superbowl halftime show. Having sold over a staggering 55 million albums worldwide, the Black Eyed Peas have brought their enigmatic fusion of pop, hip-hop and dance music to a huge global audience.

As a Nike N7 Ambassador, Taboo inspires future generations to challenge themselves to achieve greatness, both on and off the playing field.

Fans can browse all available tickets for Friday’s game at okcthunder.com/buytickets. All tickets sold through the Thunder website, both from the team and from other fans, are authentic and guarantee admission into Chesapeake Energy Arena for the game.

Friday’s game will be televised on FOX Sports Oklahoma with Thunder Live beginning at 6:30 p.m. Throughout Oklahoma and across the region, the live game broadcast will be carried on the Thunder Radio Network.