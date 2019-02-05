Will Syring Named Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 - The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that Will Syring is the organization's new vice president of corporate partnerships. In that role, Syring leads the organization's business strategy to optimize sponsorship sales and brand activation. He and the Thunder's corporate partnerships team leverage the Thunder and NBA's global platform to elevate and optimize brand awareness for new and existing corporate partners. He also guides efforts to establish unique marketing and business opportunities for the Thunder, the Oklahoma City Blue and the Thunder Launchpad. The Thunder's diverse portfolio of corporate partners includes nearly 100 unique brands.

Syring joins the Thunder after five seasons with the Chicago Bulls where he served in various corporate partnership roles, most recently as head of global sales. In Chicago, Syring guided a sales strategy in key markets to develop and secure innovative global partnerships in China, Poland, Germany, Mexico, Finland, and the Philippines. Utilizing a collaborative approach to partnership activation and sales, Syring and his team were consistently recognized by the NBA for account development, retention and new business growth.

Prior to joining the Bulls, Syring represented Learfield Sports at the University of Tulsa and Oregon State University. He was recognized for new business and existing account growth each year at the respective Learfield properties. He started his career near Melbourne, Australia working for the Kilsyth Cobras basketball team as an assistant business development manager in the team's front office.

Syring is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. He lives in Oklahoma City with his wife, Leslie (a native of Owasso, Oklahoma) and their son, Wilder.