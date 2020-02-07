Thunder Home-Court Support to Hold Shoe Sale and Raffle

Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 – Home-Court Support, the families of Oklahoma City Thunder players, coaches and operations staff, will hold its annual shoe sale and raffle during Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Both new and player-worn shoes will be available in a grab-bag sale. For $100, fans will be able to purchase shoes in a blind pull. With 100 pairs of shoes available, over 25 pairs will be autographed, including at least one pair from each Thunder player. Shoes purchased during the sale are on a first-come, first-served basis.

For $5, fans can purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win baskets inspired by each player’s and Head Coach Billy Donovan’s favorite things. Each basket will include two autographed items.

Proceeds from the sale and raffle will benefit the MambaOnThree Fund, which was set up by the Mamba Sports Foundation to honor and support the families of John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan, who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter accident on Jan. 26, 2020.

Fans attending Sunday’s game against the Celtics are encouraged to stop by the concourse tables outside section 110 to take part in the sale and raffle. The sale and raffle will begin at 1 p.m. when the arena opens for the game; both the raffle and shoe sale will end at the conclusion of the game.