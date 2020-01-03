Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner

Oklahoma City, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Paramedic Supervisor Delbert Jenkins of the Atoka County EMS/Lane Volunteer Fire Department with a celebration on Monday, Jan. 6. Jenkins was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient for the month of January and will be recognized on court at the Thunder vs. Lakers game on Jan. 11.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present Jenkins with a donation to the Atoka County EMS/Lane Volunteer Fire Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Atoka Police Department.

Enable Midstream Partners is in its fifth year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION

WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Paramedic Supervisor Delbert Jenkins, members of the Atoka County EMS/Lane Volunteer Fire Department and Atoka community.

WHAT: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Delbert Jenkins for his work as a paramedic supervisor with the Atoka County EMS/Lane Volunteer Fire Department with a celebration.

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Atoka Police Department

1384 West Liberty

Atoka, OK 74525

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include over 13,900 miles of gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,300 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight natural gas storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit enablemidstream.com.