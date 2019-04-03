Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Junior Aguilar of the Major County EMS Department with a celebration on Thursday, April 4. Aguilar was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient for the month of April and will be recognized on court at the Thunder vs. Rockets game on April 9.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present Aguilar with a donation to the Major County EMS Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Community Fair Building in Ringwood, Oklahoma.

Enable Midstream Partners is in its fourth year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION

In partnership with Enable Midstream

WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Junior Aguilar, members of the Major County EMS Department and Ringwood community.

WHAT: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Junior Aguilar for his work as a paramedic supervisor with the Major County EMS Department with a celebration.

WHEN: Thursday, April 4, at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Community Fair Building

310 North Main Street

Ringwood, Oklahoma 73768

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.

