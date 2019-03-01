Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner

Oklahoma City, Friday, March 1, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Clay McKinney of the Greenville-Overbrook Volunteer Fire Department with a celebration on Monday, March 4. McKinney was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient for the month of March and will be recognized on court at the Thunder vs. Warriors game on Saturday, March 16.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present McKinney with a donation to the Greenville-Overbrook Volunteer Fire Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Greenville-Overbrook Volunteer Fire Department.

Enable Midstream Partners is in its fourth year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION

In partnership with Enable Midstream

WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Clay McKinney, members of the Greenville-Overbrook Volunteer Fire Department and Marietta community.

WHEN: Monday, March 4, at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Greenville-Overbrook Volunteer Fire Department

Marietta, OK 73448

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include over 13,900 miles of gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,300 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit enablemidstream.com.