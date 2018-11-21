Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 21 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Staff Sergeant David Dickinson for his work as a police officer with the Moore Police Department with a celebration on Monday, Nov. 26. Dickinson was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient for the month of November and will be recognized on court at the Thunder vs. Hawks game on Nov. 30.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present Dickinson with a donation to the Moore Police Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Moore Police Department.

Enable Midstream Partners is in its fourth year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.

WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Staff Sergeant David Dickinson, members of the Moore Police Department and Moore community.

WHAT: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Staff Sergeant David Dickinson for his work as a police officer with the Moore Police Department with a celebration.

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 26, at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Moore Police Department

117 E. Main St.

Moore, OK 73160

