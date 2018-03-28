Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 28 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Captain Darren Murray for his work as a fire captain with the Elk City Fire Department with a celebration on Thursday, March 29. Murray was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient for the month of April and will be recognized on court at the Thunder vs. Warriors game on April 3.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present Murray with a donation to the Elk City Fire Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Elk City Fire Station. The event will feature appearances from members of the Thunder Girls and Rumble the Bison.

Enable Midstream Partners is in its third year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION

In partnership with Enable Midstream

WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Thunder Girls, Rumble the Bison, Captain Darren Murray, members of the Elk City Fire Department and Elk City community

WHAT: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Captain Darren Murray for his work as a fire captain with the Elk City Fire Department with a celebration.

WHEN: Thursday, March 29, at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Elk City Fire Station

303 West 5th St.

Elk City, OK 73644

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.

