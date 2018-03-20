Thunder Partners With Kansas City Royals



Oklahoma City, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has partnered with the Kansas City Royals to host the third annual Thunder Day at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, August 26. The theme day will incorporate the Thunder experience into an afternoon of big-league action, as the Royals host the Cleveland Indians at 1:15 p.m.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the Kansas City Royals and bring the Thunder experience to their game,” said Brian Byrnes, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Thunder. “This is a great opportunity for us to engage with the Kansas City community and recognize our regional fans who are so passionate and excited about Thunder Basketball.”

“The Royals are excited to again host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Kauffman Stadium,” said Michael Bucek, Vice President of Marketing and Promotions for the Royals. “Royals fans enjoy the entertainment elements the Thunder provide and we enjoy and welcome fans from Oklahoma City.”

Thunder entertainers including Rumble the Bison and others will also take part in the day, connecting with fans throughout the ballpark.

Tickets for Thunder Day are priced at $20 and $35 and can be purchased at royals.com/thunder. Fans who purchase a theme ticket for the Royals game will receive an exclusive Royals baseball cap that includes the Thunder logo and colors. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

During the NBA season, Thunder game broadcasts are aired on FOX Sports regional channels, including FOX Sports Kansas City.