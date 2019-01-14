Wild West: Thunder Launches Recess With Rumble

Oklahoma City, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will host a new interactive event for young Thunder fans called Recess with Rumble. The event will take place at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on March 30, starting at 10 a.m.

Rumble will be joined by some of his NBA mascot friends for a morning of fun that will include access to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum and appearances by the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the museum, learn about the Western art and artifacts and take photos with Rumble. Attendees can learn all about Rumble’s unique upbringing and path to the Thunder as a part of the museum’s new “Ancient. Massive. Wild. – The Bison Exhibit” beginning Feb. 8 through May 12, 2019.

Rumble will also be joined by his furry friends for Mascot Mania at the Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets game on Friday, March 29.

Tickets for Recess with Rumble are available in two packages. The Recess package is $40 and includes an event ticket, admission to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, gifts from Rumble, snacks and high-fives from Rumble and his friends. The Recess and Game Package is $74 and will include the same elements along with a ticket to the Thunder vs. Nuggets game on March 29.

More information and tickets for Recess with Rumble can be found at okcthunder.com/recess.