Thunder Announces New Partnership With Verizon

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 20, 2021- The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced a new partnership with Verizon, making the service provider the team’s official wireless and 5G partner. This new partnership will equip Chesapeake Energy Arena with 5G Ultra Wideband and include new virtual fan experiences through Verizon Up – Verizon’s customer loyalty program. Verizon will also become the presenting partner of the Verizon Fan Zone in the official Thunder Mobile App, providing interactive games and experiences for all Thunder fans.

“Verizon is a leader in its industry, and this partnership will provide Thunder fans with new, exciting ways to connect with the team through cutting-edge technology,” said Will Syring, vice president of Corporate Partnerships for the Thunder. “We will now have new avenues to serve our fans and Verizon customers both in our home arena and on the Thunder App to bring them closer than ever to the game and our athletes.”

As fans return to live events, the need to reimagine the in-arena experience and operations has accelerated and 5G technology is a critical component. With 5G Ultra Wideband, teams have the ability to create immersive fan experiences and arenas have the ability to utilize next-gen solutions to innovate public safety, access, concessions and crowd management.

Through this partnership, Verizon Up customers will receive the chance to claim exclusive virtual experiences with Thunder players and exclusive Thunder swag like jerseys, autographed items, official team apparel and more. Through the Thunder Mobile App, the Verizon Fan Zone will also have interactive games and opportunities for virtual engagement with the team.

The team has already rolled out some of the new, virtual experiences including an opportunity to meet with a Thunder trainer and receive a co-branded gym bag, water bottle and resistance bands for training. Most recently, fans had the opportunity to chat with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, where he hosted a conversation to share his fashion inspiration, his passion for making a statement through clothing and his process designing his sneakers from start to finish.

For more information on and to access the Verizon Fan Zone, download the official Thunder App.