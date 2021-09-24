Oklahoma City Thunder Announces Partnership

Oklahoma City, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 - The Oklahoma City Thunder is proud to announce a new official team partnership with Socios.com , the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

The Thunder joins a 60+ strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Valencia, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket.

The partnership is part of Socios.com ’s growing expansion into the US sports industry, with the Thunder becoming the 13th NBA franchise to partner with Socios.com

Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in 2021. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future.

“We are excited to welcome Socios.com to the Thunder family,” said Will Syring, vice president of Corporate Partnerships for the Thunder. “At the Thunder, we celebrate innovation. We embrace a forward thinking and an always onward mindset. Connecting with like-minded partners like Socios.com allows us to continue to find opportunities for our fans to get closer to the game as we roll out the Socios.com blockchain platform.”