Thunder to Host Hotshot Challenge

Oklahoma City, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 — The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced it will host two regional shootout events for the NBA’s Hotshot Challenge. The NBA Hotshot Challenge is a new skills contest where fans compete by shooting from various locations across the court at live events and on their own through the HomeCourt app using augmented reality. The winning regional Thunder fan will have the opportunity to travel to the 2020 NBA All-Star in Chicago to represent the team on a national level and compete to become the overall NBA Hotshot Challenge Champion. The grand prize for the overall champion is a Hotshot Challenge trophy and trip for two to the 2021 NBA All Star in Indianapolis.

Thunder fans can register and compete through the augmented reality gaming experience in the HomeCourt app for iOS or at regional events. All competitors must download the HomeCourt app in order to qualify and can log up to 10 scores per day.

The two regional shootout events will feature Thunder entertainers to engage with fans and cheer on the competition. The event will also have pop-a-shot games, photo opportunities and giveaways.

NBA HOTSHOT CHALLENGE REGIONAL EVENTS