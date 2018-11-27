Thunder Brings Youth Basketball Qualifier to Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced a new O’City Tournament that will be held on Feb. 22-24, 2019 at The HIVE in Edmond, Oklahoma. O’City: 5v5 Jr. NBA Qualifier is one of 16 qualifier tournaments being hosted by NBA teams across the nation, which lead to the Jr. NBA Championship Tournament held in Aug. 2019.

This O'City Tournament, which will offer a four-game guarantee competition, will consist of boys and girls teams ages 14 and under. Pool play will determine the single elimination bracket, with the champion team in each division receiving an automatic bid into the 2019 Jr. NBA Regional Tournament. The tournament provides an opportunity for Oklahoma kids to represent the state on an international stage with opponents all over the world.

“Bringing this Jr. NBA Qualifier Tournament to Oklahoma for the first time gives us a great opportunity to elevate the youth basketball talent of our region,” said Michelle Matthews, manager of youth basketball programs for the Thunder. “The qualifier will provide teams with a weekend of fun, skill development and teamwork in a safe, competitive space.”

Team entry is $225 for early bird sign-ups that take place prior to Feb. 1, 2019. Team entry post the early bird deadline will be $275 per team. The O’City 5v5 Jr. NBA Regional Qualifier is a 14 and under (14U) tournament. Players are not allowed to turn 15 prior to Sept. 1, 2019. Players are also required to turn 13 years old prior to Sept. 1, 2019.

In addition to on-court development, all players and coaches will participate in an ELEVATE workshop to provide lessons in skills for life beyond the court.

ABOUT O’CITY:

O’City Tournaments was created in 2018 to provide opportunities for core and casual athletes to compete in an atmosphere that inspires play, celebrates the game of basketball and provides a unique environment for fans and participants.