Thunder Tips-Off New Youth Tournament Program

Oklahoma City, Monday, June 25, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced a new Thunder Youth Basketball tournament program, “O’City Tournaments,” which will host its first competition August 18-19. O’City will host a variety of youth events in the future, featuring 3v3 indoor and outdoor, as well as 5v5 formats as part of the Thunder Youth Basketball umbrella.

O’City Tournaments was created to provide opportunities for core and casual athletes to compete in an atmosphere that inspires play, celebrates the game of basketball and provides a unique environment for fans and participants. The O’City: Battle of the Courts 3v3 Tournament will serve as the first O’City event and will take place on the hardwood at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

This O'City tournament will offer a double-elimination competition with four separate divisions for boys and girls ages 9-11 and 12-14. All games will take place on the main floor of Chesapeake Energy Arena across a series of six half-court stages on the official Oklahoma City Thunder, Oklahoma City Blue and Oklahoma City courts. Team entry is $175 and includes two guaranteed games, shirts for each player, ELEVATE character building and one coach entry to the 2018 Coaches Clinic.

Each team will also receive six ticket vouchers good for a 2018 November or December home game for the Oklahoma City Blue, along with chance to purchase additional discounted tickets for family and friends to attend their preferred game. For registration and more information, visit okcthunder.com/ocity.