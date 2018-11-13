Thunder to Celebrate Native American Heritage

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will celebrate Native American Heritage Month throughout November. The month will tip off with the Thunder’s game against the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14. The game will include pregame festivities throughout the arena and in-game features of Native American culture, and will be highlighted by the on-court debut of the City Edition turquoise uniforms.

On the 14th, David Wilson from the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference at United Methodist Church will lead the invocation, and members from Seminole Nation Honor Guard will present the colors. The national anthem will be performed by the Chickasaw Nation Choir and the halftime presentation will feature Emcee One, with an evolution of Native American dance. Emcee One, who is Taboo’s DJ, is Osage, Potawatomi, Delaware and Puerto Rican and lives in Oklahoma City.

Bunky Echo-Hawk will give a live art performance, with the final piece to be auctioned off at Thunder Cares Auction at the Nov. 30 vs. Atlanta Hawks game. From Oklahoma, Echo-Hawk is an esteemed Native American artist and poet, who currently works with Nike’s N7 Brand.

On Friday, Nov. 30, the current Miss Oklahoma and member of the Chickasaw Nation, Triana Brown, will perform the national anthem. Reverend Bryan Tener from the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference at United Methodist Church will lead the invocation. The Thunder will host a special halftime performance with rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, DJ and a descendant of the Shoshone and Hopi Tribes, Taboo, presented in partnership with Nike N7.

Also in the month of November, Thunder Youth Basketball presented by Cox Communications, will host two basketball clinics exclusively for Native American communities in Oklahoma. The camps will take place in tribally-owned facilities with campers receiving T-shirts reflecting the design of the City Edition uniforms. Thunder Youth Basketball coaches will also give an overview of the uniforms to highlight the meaning behind the design with campers with an emphasis of pride within their community.