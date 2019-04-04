Thunder to Hold 11th Military Appreciation Night

Oklahoma City, Thursday, April 4, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will hold its 11th annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Dell EMC, tomorrow night, Friday, April 5, as the team takes on the Detroit Pistons. The game tips off at 7 p.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Events honoring the nation’s troops and our veterans will include in-game recognition of military personnel, fan interaction and more. Military personnel and families will attend Friday’s game, thanks to Thunder Season Ticket Members who chose to donate their tickets for the night.

EXCLUSIVE T-SHIRT: An exclusive military-inspired Thunder shirt will be sold at the Thunder Shop. For each shirt purchased, another shirt will be donated to military personnel. The Thunder Shop will also have a 10% discount for those who can present a valid military ID (limit one discount per purchase, discount only on full-price items).

THUNDER ALLEY: A special military-themed Thunder Alley on Reno Ave. will feature activities from the U.S. Army including laser activities, robotics and robotics obstacles. The U.S. Air Force will have an information tent, pop-a-shot and giveaways. There will also be face-painters, a sport court and other interactive games for Thunder fans of all ages.

POSTCARDS TO TROOPS: Employees from Dell EMC will collect and mail postcards with messages of support to troops stationed abroad. During the game, fans can stop by tables outside Section 110 to write messages of thanks and encouragement; the Thunder will send these postcards to servicemen and servicewomen currently serving overseas. At the same station, veterans can meet with Dell recruiters.

TEXT TO GIVE: Thunder fans can donate to Honoring America’s Warriors by texting “HONOR” to 44321. Honoring American’s Warriors is a local charitable organization that provides honor, healing, hope and restoration to local veterans.

#THUNDERSALUTE: Leading up to and during Friday night’s game, the Thunder is asking fans to submit photos of themselves or their loved ones in service to our country. The photos will be displayed in the arena on Friday to honor service members and veterans from all branches. Fans can submit photos on social media using the hashtag #ThunderSalute. Dell EMC also donated two club seats as well as a Dell laptop computer, awarded to one local service member who participated in #ThunderSalute campaign during the week.

IN-GAME FEATURES: Prior to the game, retired chaplain for the U.S. Navy, Petty Officer 3rd Class Ricky Smith, will lead the invocation, and members of Tinker Air Force Base Honor Guard will present the colors. All fans in attendance can take part in the national anthem, which will be led by military families employed by Dell EMC. The halftime entertainment will be performed by In the Stairwell, an Air Force a cappella group, which has been featured on season 12 of America’s Got Talent.

PRESENTING SPONSOR: Dell EMC OKC is proud to partner once again with the Oklahoma City Thunder to present this season’s Military Appreciation Night. Dell EMC is committed to hiring military service members and veterans. Tonight is also an opportunity to pay tribute to all these men and women by recognizing and celebrating this worthy group.