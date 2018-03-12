Thunder to Hold 10th Military Appreciation Night

Oklahoma City, Monday, March 12, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will hold its 10th annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Dell EMC, tonight, Monday, March 12, as the team takes on the Sacramento Kings. The game tips off at 7 p.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena.



Events honoring the nation’s troops and our veterans will include in-game recognition of military personnel, fan interaction and more. Military personnel and families will be in attendance at Monday’s game, thanks to Thunder Season Ticket members who are choosing to donate their tickets for the night.

#THUNDERSALUTE: During tonight’s game, the Thunder is asking fans to submit photos of themselves or their loved ones in service to our country. The photos will be displayed in the arena on Monday to honor service members and veterans from all branches. Fans can submit photos on social media using the hashtag #ThunderSalute. Dell EMC also donated two club seats as well as a Dell Inspiron 15 7000 series, awarded to one local service member who participated in #ThunderSalute campaign over the weekend.

EXCLUSIVE T-SHIRT: An exclusive military-inspired Thunder shirt will be sold at the Thunder Shop for $20. For each shirt purchased, another shirt will be donated to military personnel.

THUNDER ALLEY: A special military-themed Thunder Alley on Reno Ave. will feature activities including an inflatable obstacle course, climbing wall and football toss game. There will also be U.S. Army vehicles on display and a National Guard gaming trailer. Thunder Alley opens at 4 p.m.

POSTCARDS TO TROOPS: Employees from Dell EMC will collect and mail postcards with messages of support to troops stationed abroad. During the game, fans can stop by tables outside Section 111 to write messages of thanks and encouragement; the Thunder will send these postcards to servicemen and servicewomen currently serving overseas. Fans can also text THUNDER to the number 95577, which will give them the opportunity to reply with a note of encouragement and gratitude.

IN-GAME FEATURES: Prior to the game, Chaplain Ricky Smith of District 9 of the United States Navy will lead the invocation, and members of Tinker Air Force Base Honor Guard will present the colors. All fans in attendance can take part in the national anthem, which will be led by military families employed by Dell EMC. The halftime entertainment will be performed by the Victory Belles, a vocal trio from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana.

PRESENTING SPONSOR: Dell EMC is proud to partner once again with the Oklahoma City Thunder to present this season’s Military Appreciation Night. Over 20 percent of Dell EMC’s local workforce is comprised of prior military service members. Tonight is an opportunity to pay tribute to these men and women by recognizing and celebrating this worthy group.