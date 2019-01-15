Thunder and U.S. Chamber Foundation to Host Military Hiring Expo

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 – Partnering with Hiring Our Heroes, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host a military hiring expo on Thursday, Jan. 24, at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The event will include over 80 employers and service providers who will meet with veterans, military spouses and personnel of all ranks and levels of experience. Companies participating range from some of America’s largest employers to smaller companies from across the region.

The event is an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes, is free and is open to active duty service members, Guard and Reserve, veterans, and military spouses. Prior to the hiring expo, there will be a free workshop where participants will learn how to create and refine resumes, craft effective LinkedIn profiles and partake in mock interviews.

“We are so excited to be a part of the Hiring Our Heroes initiative for a second year,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations. “This event is a great way for the Thunder community to give back to individuals and families who have given us so much and help them take their next professional step.”

All who register early are eligible to receive up to two free tickets to attend the Thunder vs. Pelicans game that evening. To register for the event, visit hiringourheroes.org/events.

ABOUT HIRING OUR HEROES: Launched in 2011, Hiring Our Heroes is a nationwide initiative to help veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful employment. Working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s vast network of state and local chambers and other strategic partners from the public, private and nonprofit sectors, Hiring Our Heroes has helped hundreds of thousands of veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment through more than 1,100 job fairs in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and on military installations overseas; a suite of free online career-based resources; and the Hiring 500,000 Heroes campaign.