Thunder to Honor Moore High School Victims

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced it will waive registration fees for all high school students who would like to participate in this year’s Thunder Run powered by OU Medicine. The team will do so as a tribute to Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez who died on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, respectively, as well as those injured and all others impacted by the tragedy at Moore High School.

"We encourage all high school students wanting to honor the memory of Rachel and Yuridia to sign up for the Thunder Run," said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “We stand firmly with the cross-country team, all of the students and the entire Moore community as it goes through the process of mourning and healing.”

The first of two races, Rumble’s Family Fun Run will take place on Saturday, March 7 at 9 a.m. and is followed by the Thunder 5K at 9:30 a.m. Both races will weave through downtown Oklahoma City before ending on the floor at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The free registration for high school students is available for either of the races that morning.

For more information or to register for the Thunder Run, visit okcthunder.com/thunderrun.