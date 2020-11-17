Spreading Joy: Thunder to Continue Holiday Assist Tradition

OKLAHOMA CITY, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will be lending support to a number of community organizations to help brighten spirits for Oklahomans this holiday season through its 13th annual Holiday Assist initiative. With multiple events planned throughout November and December, this Thunder tradition aims to spread cheer and lend a helping hand to those in need. Precautions will be taken at all events to ensure COVID health and safety protocols are in place for everyone involved.

“Like many things in 2020, Thunder Holiday Assist will look different this year due to COVID-19,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “But the goal remains the same—to help meet the needs in our community and share the joy of giving during this special time of year.”

This season, Holiday Assist will start on Nov. 18 with a Thanksgiving dinner event for children and families at the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County. Normally held in the gym at the Memorial Park Club in Oklahoma City, this year’s event will be a drive-thru in the parking lot, but the team still expects to serve 800 people. Families, who will remain in their cars, will receive pre-cooked, individually packaged Thanksgiving meals to take home and enjoy. Thunder Drummers and Rumble the Bison will be on hand to greet all who attend.

2020 Holiday Assist will continue on Nov. 21 with the Thunder’s annual Turkey Giveaway, in partnership with Homeland. This will be a drive-thru event as well, at Restore OKC, a community-driven redevelopment organization based in Northeast Oklahoma City. Thunder staff will load 400 frozen turkeys and bags of groceries into the cars of families who come through, providing them with all they need to cook a Thanksgiving meal at home. Thunder Drummers and Rumble the Bison will provide some Thunder fun at the event!

Later this month, the Thunder will be at Positive Tomorrows, Oklahoma’s only school serving children experiencing homelessness, to provide students and their families with pre-cooked Thanksgiving meals, gift cards and more to help ensure they have a happy holiday. As a token of appreciation, the Thunder will also be surprising teachers and staff with gift cards and Thunder goodies.

The Thunder will hold more Holiday Assist events in December, including a joint effort between Devon Energy and the Thunder to fulfill holiday wish lists for foster children served by Citizens Caring for Children, and a donation of school supplies to the after-school programs at the Tulsa Dream Center.