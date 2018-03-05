Thunder to Hold Hispanic Heritage Night

Oklahoma City, Monday, March 5, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will hold Hispanic Heritage Night on Tuesday, March 6, as part of the NBA’s Noches éne•bé•a, which recognizes the growing support of NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities. The Thunder will tip off against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. The game will include pregame festivities throughout the arena and in-game features of Hispanic cultures.

PREGAME: Before the game, fans can enjoy staged photo opportunities and visit the chalk wall where there will be a SOMOS Thunder/VIVA OKC mural.

EL THUNDER T-SHIRT: Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the same El Thunder shooting shirts the players will wear from the Thunder Shop outside of Section 120.

IN-GAME FEATURES: Prior to the game, Mauricio Mejia from Northwest Baptist Church will lead the invocation, and members from Capitol Hill High School Navy JROTC will present the colors. The national anthem will be performed by Jackie Chavez and Eleno Ornelas will recite the player introductions in Spanish. The halftime presentation will feature “America’s Got Talent” quarterfinalists, Junior & Emily.