Thunder and Whataburger Team Up to Virtually Fight Hunger

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 26, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger have once again partnered to help fight hunger in Oklahoma for the seventh consecutive season. Starting on Monday, March 29 at 3 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to help both virtually and in-person at Whataburger restaurants.

All proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will benefit school-based and child programs at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program.

“Partnering with Whataburger to hold this fundraiser has become a celebrated tradition,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “Now more than ever, we can directly see the impact community organizations like Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma have on our friends and neighbors across the state. Being a partner with Whataburger on this initiative allows us to combine our resources to help alleviate food insecurity for Oklahomans.”

The fundraiser will run through April 19 at 3 p.m., and for every online donation, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Thunder team-autographed basketball and a free Whataburger for a Year gift basket. Customers who make donations in-person at participating Whataburger restaurants will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger with purchase of a medium fry and 32 oz. drink.

“Over the years, Whataburger’s partnership with the Thunder has been essential to bringing awareness to food insecurities in Oklahoma,” said Judy Gambino, Whataburger Director of Operations. “This year, as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program, we’re especially committed to supporting the students right here in our community. With help from the Thunder and our loyal customers, we hope to help provide them with the resources they need to be successful in and outside of the classroom.”

In-person donations can be made at 31 different Whataburger restaurants across Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Lawton.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit okcthunder.com/foodbank

ABOUT WHATABURGER AND FEEDING STUDENT SUCCESS:

Whataburger has served up its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950, when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 840 locations in 10 states and sales of more than $2.5 billion annually. Whataburger has 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 14 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Whataburger invests in the communities it serves through Whataburger Feeding Student Success, a program that helps students from pre-K to college and adult education achieve their goals. Visit whataburger.com for more information.