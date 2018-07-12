Thunder to Hold Auditions For Entertainers Throughout Summer

Oklahoma City, Thursday, July 12, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that it will hold entertainer auditions for the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers and Raindrops this summer.

The Thunder will hold an open audition for the 2018-19 Thunder Girls dance team presented by Riverwind Casino on Saturday, July 21, at the Chesapeake Energy Corporation Campus Fitness Center. The audition will begin at 12 p.m. and is open to participants only. The final audition will be held in front of a live audience at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, at Riverwind Casino in Norman. The final team selected will be part of the 11th Thunder Girls dance team.

Optional prep classes will be held to help participants prepare for the Thunder Girls preliminary audition. A boot camp and prep class will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 14, at FitCamp 180, which will help prepare participants for the upcoming auditions. Those interested are encouraged to watch Thunder social media and okcthunder.com/auditions for updates.

The Thunder will also hold auditions for talented individuals wishing to join the Thunder Drummers on Saturday, July 28 at 2 p.m. at the ACM@UCO Performance Lab. The Thunder Drummers keep the excitement going at every home game and make community appearances throughout the season to bring the Thunder experience all over Oklahoma.

The Thunder is seeking energetic and talented dancers to be a part of the game-night show at Chesapeake Energy Arena as members of the Raindrops co-ed junior dance team. The audition will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, at the INTEGRIS Blue Development Center. As part of the Thunder Junior Dance program, the Raindrops have proven to be fan-favorites at the arena. The dance squad features boys and girls ages 7-12 who perform a variety of dance routines at six Thunder home games throughout the season.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, the team will also hold auditions at 3 p.m. for the Storm Chasers, presented by Raising Cane’s, at the INTEGRIS Blue Development Center. As the official interactive squad of the Thunder, ideal candidates are energetic and charismatic individuals with unique talents and skills, from acrobatic dunking to dancing. Storm Chasers connect with fans and maintain a high level of excitement on game nights throughout the 11th season and during Thunder events.

“We always look to make Thunder home games a great entertainment experience for the whole family,” said John Leach, Thunder director of Events and Entertainment. “Our entertainment groups are an important part of our fans’ game-night experience and allow us to maintain a high-energy and exciting environment at Chesapeake Energy Arena.”

In order to audition for the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers squads, candidates must be at least 18 years old. As audition dates approach, additional details, including registration, will be available at okcthunder.com/auditions. Those interested in auditioning are encouraged to monitor that page and Thunder social media for updates.