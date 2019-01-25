Thunder to Dedicate New Court in Elk City

Oklahoma City, Friday, Jan. 25 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners invite the Elk City community to take part in the dedication of a new outdoor basketball court at Ackley Park on Tuesday, Jan. 29 starting at 4 p.m.

Built through a partnership with the Thunder Cares Foundation and Enable Midstream, the Thunder blue court will offer kids a place to keep fit and fuel their love of basketball. This court marks the 22nd built or refurbished by the Thunder Cares Foundation since 2009.

“We’re incredibly excited to be cutting the ribbon on a new court for the community of Elk City,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “We hope it provides a fun and inspiring place for the kids in this community to play and encourages them to stay active and make healthy choices both on and off the court.”

"Enhancing our communities is central to Enable’s mission,” said David Klaassen, director of Corporate Communications and Community Relations for Enable Midstream. “We have a long-standing presence in and around Elk City, including an office of 35 employees who serve the community by volunteering their time and efforts. This court is another way we can help enrich this great city.”

Tuesday’s dedication will feature Thunder-themed activities for the neighborhood, including appearances from Rumble and Thunder entertainment teams the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers. The OG&E ThunderBolt, the team’s traveling interactive experience, will be set up to allow fans to engage more with the team through measure-ups, a photo booth, trivia and more.

THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION COURT DEDICATION

Presented by Enable Midstream

WHO: Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations; representatives from Enable Midstream and the City of Elk City; Thunder entertainers Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers; and children from the community

WHAT: The Thunder has partnered with Enable Midstream to build a Thunder-themed basketball court at Ackley Park. Following the dedication, Thunder Youth Basketball will hold a clinic on the court with kids from the local school.

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Ackley Park

Elk City, OK 73644

ABOUT THE THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION: The Thunder Cares Foundation serves as the charitable arm of the Oklahoma City Thunder, raising and distributing funds to support the team’s community outreach programs. The Foundation has funded the refurbishment or building of 22 basketball courts throughout Oklahoma, including three courts outside Moore schools damaged or destroyed in the May 2013 tornado, as well as learning and activity rooms at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club, the City Rescue Mission, SeeWorth Academy and Positive Tomorrows.