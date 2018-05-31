Thunder to Dedicate 20th Court in 10 Seasons

Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 31, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder, through a partnership with the Thunder Cares Foundation, will dedicate a new outdoor basketball court at Don Haskins Park in Enid on Tuesday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. Representatives from the Thunder, Enid Mayor Bill Shewey, Thunder mascot Rumble, Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers and Thunder Girls will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will also include children from the Enid community.

Before the ribbon-cutting, the Thunder Girls will perform a routine and Rumble the Bison will entertain the crowd with a show. Following the dedication, Thunder Youth Basketball coaches will host a clinic on the new court with children from a local elementary school. The court marks the 20th built or refurbished by the Thunder Cares Foundation since 2009.

“We’re so proud to dedicate this Thunder-themed basketball court in the city of Enid,” said Thunder Vice President of Community Relations Christine Berney. “Being able to open 20 Thunder courts across Oklahoma in 10 years has enabled us to support kids across the state for years to come. We hope this court provides a fun and inspiring place for the kids in the Enid community to play, and encourages them to stay active and make healthy choices both on and off the court.”

In addition to Thunder-themed activities and entertainers, the Thunder Shop merchandise truck will also be on-site for Tuesday’s dedication.

THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION COURT DEDICATION

WHO: Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations and Enid Mayor Shewey; Thunder entertainers including Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers; and children from the community

WHAT: The Thunder and the Thunder Cares Foundation and the City of Enid to refurbish a Thunder-themed basketball court at Don Haskins Park. Tuesday’s court dedication will be followed by a clinic for children hosted by Thunder Youth Basketball.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 5, at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Don Haskins Park

515 E Main Street

Enid, OK 73701

ABOUT THE THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION: The Thunder Cares Foundation serves as the charitable arm of the Oklahoma City Thunder, raising and distributing funds to support the team’s community outreach programs. The Foundation has funded the refurbishment or building of 20 basketball courts throughout Oklahoma, including three courts outside Moore schools damaged or destroyed in the May 2013 tornado, as well as learning and activity rooms at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club, the City Rescue Mission, SeeWorth Academy and Positive Tomorrows.