Thunder Recognizes Winners of Black Heritage Creative Contest

OKLAHOMA CITY, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 – On Saturday, the Thunder will continue its celebration of Black History Month by recognizing five Oklahoma students who demonstrated understanding of and personal connections with figures in black history, as part of the team’s Black Heritage Creative Contest.

The winners in each of the five age categories will receive personalized plaques and on-court recognition during Saturday’s Thunder vs. Kings game at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Additionally, each winner will be awarded $500, four tickets to the game, a Thunder autographed item and other prizes.

Each winning student demonstrated creativity in presenting the importance of a historical figure or a personal hero. The Thunder will display the winning entries, along with other select submissions, on the concourse during Saturday’s game.

For the kindergarten/first-grade category, Payzlyn Armstrong submitted a drawing and essay about her hero, Katherine Johnson, an African-American mathematician who worked for NASA and was instrumental in helping send the first men to the moon. Armstrong was inspired by Johnson’s strong work ethic and hopes to work for NASA herself someday. Armstrong is in first grade at Northridge Elementary.

Aylin Soria took home top honors in the second/third-grade division with a poster board and essay about Henry “Box” Brown, a 19th century slave who escaped to freedom at the age of 33 in a wooden crate. Brown became an important symbol of the Underground Railroad Freedom Movement. Soria was inspired by Henry’s courage and his ability to never give up despite his difficult circumstances growing up. Soria is in third grade at Coolidge Elementary.

The fourth/fifth-grade division winner hails from Epic Charter School. Drake Eckstein submitted a written tribute to his stepfather, Craig, who he looks up to for the many ways he loves and takes care of his family. Drake admires his stepfather for always being there for him, for teaching him about sports and ways to solve problems.

Michael Awoyemi painted a picture and wrote an essay about Sgt. Henry Johnson, a U.S. Army soldier who was awarded for his bravery and was in the first African-American unit of the U.S. Army to engage in combat in World War I. Awoyemi was moved by Johnson’s loyalty and courage during the war and feels that the world would be a better place today if we had more people like him. Awoyemi is a seventh-grade student at Mustang North Middle School and won the middle school division.

Lauren Gibson took home the high school division award with her portrait of iconic Jazz musician, Louis Armstrong. Gibson was inspired by the emotion Armstrong put into his music and performances, and his life-long passion for his craft. Jackson is a senior at Antlers Public School.

Over 400 entries were submitted by Oklahoma students including dioramas, sculptures, poems, drawings, essays and more.

ABOUT THE BLACK HERITAGE CREATIVE CONTEST: The Black Heritage Creative Contest is an annual program that invites Oklahoma students to submit a poem, essay or visual arts piece to honor a black history hero, including historical figures or personal heroes. Winners receive prizes that include being recognized on-court at a Thunder home game.