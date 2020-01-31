Visions of Unity: Thunder to Celebrate Black History Month

Oklahoma City, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will celebrate Black History Month throughout February with community events and in-game recognition starting on Saturday, Feb. 1. Thunder players (scheduled to appear), will mentor and meet with youth from the Oklahoma City Police Department’s FACT program at the Thunder Corporate Office. During the visit, Thunder players and students will participate in group activities that will include a handshake circle, which focuses on getting to know one another and a group Jenga activity that will focus on teamwork. The Family Awareness and Community Teamwork (FACT) is a program of the Oklahoma City Police Department that targets youth ages 10-17 with a focus on character-building and equipping the community to make a difference in the lives of youth in Oklahoma City.

On Monday, Feb. 3, Thunder players (scheduled to appear) will board the Rolling Thunder Book Bus, presented by American Fidelity at Britton Elementary School and help students select a book to take home as part of the team’s ongoing commitment to literacy and education. In celebration of Black History Month, the Book Bus will feature a Black History Month book collection for students to choose from including storybooks from black authors and about figures in black history such as Neil deGrasse Tyson, Mo’Ne Davis and Misty Copeland.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Thunder players (scheduled to appear) will join the seventh and eighth-grade basketball teams from Kerr Middle School for a Thunder Character Combine. During the event, Thunder players will lead students through a black history education station, which will highlight three black pioneers and their paths as well as health and wellness station. The Thunder Character Combine aims to show how small wins lead to larger successes and includes a fast-pace circuit program that emphasizes strength, speed, agility, power and accuracy.

The celebration of Black History Month at Chesapeake Arena continues with the Thunder’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. On this night, and at all home games throughout the month of February, the in-game experience will include black history facts, features of art at the chalk wall in Section 312 and imagery of black historical figures on the OKC letters in Section 111.

On Feb. 5, James Dunbar of Greater Cleaves Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will provide the invocation before the national anthem, which will be performed by inspirational gospel artist Rob Clay. The night’s honor guard will be comprised of Classen SAS Army JROTC members. The evening’s halftime entertainment will be Chicago Boyz Acrobatic team. Founded in 1999 by gymnast Tim Shaw, the performers are inner-city youth who are taught discipline, respect, hard work, integrity and teamwork. The team members must maintain an academic standard, and many members of the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic team have gone on to become professional gymnasts.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, Zuzu African Acrobats will perform traditional Kenyan acrobatic skills set to high energy beats at halftime of the Thunder vs. Celtics game. The group from Mombasa, Kenya, has been featured as a finalist on America’s Got Talent and has previously performed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, the winners of the Thunder’s Black Heritage Creative Contest presented by Sprite will be recognized on court at halftime of the Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings game. The winners will be granted early access to the game to watch warmups and their artwork will also be featured in the game program. The contest encourages students in grades 9-12 to submit an original creative piece on 11x17 or 12x18 poster paper depicting an individual or moment in black history that has personally influenced them. With a deadline of Feb. 14, winners from each grade will also have their art displayed on okcthunder.com and will take home a number of prizes including Thunder gear, an autographed item and a personalized plaque.