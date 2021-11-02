Thunder Announces Partnership With Athletic Apparel Without Limits

OKLAHOMA CITY, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 - The Oklahoma City Thunder is proud to announce a new official team partnership with Athletic Apparel Without Limits (AAWOL). The multi-year partnership encompasses a range of AAWOL and Oklahoma City Thunder collaborated products, marketing elements, retail experiences, in-arena signage, as well as various digital activations.

Established in 2017 with the mission of “Connecting The World Through Sports,” AAWOL is a direct-to-consumer sportswear and e-commerce company, striving to give voice to the next generation through sports-inspired lifestyle apparel, storytelling, and branded experiences.

“We are excited to welcome AAWOL to the Thunder family,” said Danny Barth, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for the Thunder. “AAWOL’s mission to connect the world through sports aligns with the responsibility we embrace as a uniting force in our community.”

The Thunder is a part of AAWOL’s growing expansion into the U.S. sports industry, joining a growing list of NBA partners and representing its first partnership in the Southwest. AAWOL will be the exclusive branding partner of a club level merchandise shop as well as the official naming partner of the Thunder merchandise shop on the lower-level arena concourse located outside of Section 102. More details will come later in the season.

"AAWOL is extremely excited to partner with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The organization has had tremendous success and we know the fans are among the most passionate in the NBA," said AAWOL founder and CEO Evan Lefft. "We look forward to becoming a part of the community and bringing our approach of community, commerce, and content to Thunder fans across Oklahoma and the region."

To learn more about AAWOL, please visit www.aawol.com. For press inquiries please contact Heidi Buech,310.869.4010 or Press@AAWOL.com.