Thunder Adds Kansas City Radio Affiliate

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 – Oklahoma City Thunder radio game broadcasts will now be carried on Kansas City’s KWOD 1660 AM, expanding the Thunder Radio Network to 15 stations across 13 cities for the 2018-19 season.

"We’re excited to add KWOD 1660 AM to the Thunder Radio Network to serve Thunder fans in the Kansas City area,” said Dan Mahoney, vice president of Broadcasting for the Thunder. "Kansas City is a vital part of the Thunder region and this station is a natural fit for Matt Pinto and our radio broadcast.”

“Adding OKC basketball is a perfect fit for us, with 1660 The Score and Entercom’s dedication to play-by-play,” said KWOD program director, John Hanson. “Kansas City is a town of great basketball fans. It’s a natural fit to bring them the exciting brand of basketball the Thunder plays.”

Flagship: WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM), Oklahoma City

KWPN (640 AM) ESPN Radio Oklahoma City

WKY (930 AM) Oklahoma City (Spanish-language broadcast)

KJCM (100.3 FM) Sports Animal Altus/Hobart

KVSO (107.5 FM, 1240 AM) Sports Animal Ardmore

KKBI (106.1 FM) Broken Bow/Idabel

KPGM (1500 AM, 99.1 FM) Pawhuska/Bartlesville

KADS (1240 AM) Sports Animal Elk City

KCRC (1390 AM) Enid

KWOD (1660 AM) Kansas City, KS

KKRX (1380 AM) The Ticket, Lawton

KMCO (101.3 FM) McAlester

KYAL (97.1 FM, 1550 AM) Sports Animal Tulsa/Sapulpa/Muskogee

KITO, KGND (96.1 FM, 1470 AM) Sports Animal Vinita

KSIW (1450 AM) Sports Animal Woodward

Live stream available within 75-mile radius of OKC via the Thunder Mobile App and WWLS - The Sports Animal app and website.