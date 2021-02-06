Game Day Connection

Contest with Urgency — Minnesota shot 40.0 percent from the 3-point line on Friday. In its next matchup, look for the Thunder to contest with urgency to the 3-point line and trust the help defense to have its back on the closeout.

Wrangle the Backcourt — It was the Timberwolves’ backcourt of Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell that generated most of the offense on Friday as they combined for 45 points. By limiting this duo, the Thunder can contain Minnesota’s scoring output.

Protect the Ball — The Thunder gave up 18 points off of turnovers on Friday. Be on the lookout for the Thunder to shore up this controllable aspect of the game on Saturday to limit Minnesota’s scoring opportunities.