Game Day Connection

Multiple-Effort Defense — Without Karl Anthony-Towns (health and safety protocols), the T'wolves are led in scoring by D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley who combine for 40.0 points per game. The Thunder defense will need multiple contributions to contain this duo.

Reserves at the Ready — Led by Ricky Rubio, Minnesota’s bench averages the third-most points per game (42.7). In order to put together a full 48-minute game, the Thunder will need strong contributions from its reserves.

Youth Movement — The youngest roster in the NBA belongs to the Timberwolves who also tout the 2020 number one overall draft pick in Anthony Edwards. Between OKC and Minnesota, expect an array of young talent on the floor.