Game Day Connection
Three-Point Barrage — Expect a lot of shots from behind the arc on Wednesday. The Thunder (39.1) and the Suns (38.9) sit at fourth and fifth, respectively, in the league in 3-point attempts per contest.
Second-Unit Spark — Look for an added punch from OKC’s reserves. On Monday, the Thunder second unit recorded a season-high 53 bench points against Portland behind a season-high 23 points from Mike Muscala.
Disrupt the Suns — It will take a disciplined defense to disrupt Phoenix who holds the league’s second-best assist to turnover ratio (1.98) and average the fourth fewest turnovers (13.3) per contest. Chris Paul leads the way with 9.0 assists per game.
20.2 – The Thunder allows its opponents only 20.2 free attempts per game, which ranks 8th in the league.
In its seven wins this season, the Thunder has shot 35.9 percent from three in those games; the Thunder has shot 30.7 percent from behind the arc in its losses.