Game Day Connection

Three-Point Barrage — Expect a lot of shots from behind the arc on Wednesday. The Thunder (39.1) and the Suns (38.9) sit at fourth and fifth, respectively, in the league in 3-point attempts per contest.

Second-Unit Spark — Look for an added punch from OKC’s reserves. On Monday, the Thunder second unit recorded a season-high 53 bench points against Portland behind a season-high 23 points from Mike Muscala.

Disrupt the Suns — It will take a disciplined defense to disrupt Phoenix who holds the league’s second-best assist to turnover ratio (1.98) and average the fourth fewest turnovers (13.3) per contest. Chris Paul leads the way with 9.0 assists per game.