Game Day Connection

Shore up Shake — The 76ers’ offense has been bevvied by the performance of sixth man Shake Milton who has averaged 29.5 points over Philly’s last two games. The Thunder reserves will be tested with the high-powered offense of Philly’s bench led by Milton.

Defensive Balance — In its last game, the Thunder forced 25 turnovers which translated into 33 points on offense. Look for a balance of defensive activity and disciplined shell from OKC against a Philly team who averages 17.4 turnovers per contest.

Protect the Rock — The 76ers rank fourth in the league in defensive rating and have six players averaging at least one steal per game. The Thunder will work to protect the ball on offense while navigating Philly’s size and activity on the defensive end.