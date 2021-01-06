Game Day Connection

Protect the Paint — With size at nearly every position, the Pelicans allow the second fewest points in the paint (39.7) in the league. To generate high-quality looks, OKC will emphasize ball movement and spacing on offense.

Bring in the Boards — In the last matchup, the Pelicans out-rebounded the Thunder by 18 boards. It will require a full-team effort on the glass against the Pelicans’ size to limit second-chance opportunities.

48 Minutes of Effort — New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram average a combined 45.3 points per game. Look for a consistent 48-minute effort by the Thunder to limit the looks from this duo.