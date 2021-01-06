Game Day Connection
Protect the Paint — With size at nearly every position, the Pelicans allow the second fewest points in the paint (39.7) in the league. To generate high-quality looks, OKC will emphasize ball movement and spacing on offense.
Bring in the Boards — In the last matchup, the Pelicans out-rebounded the Thunder by 18 boards. It will require a full-team effort on the glass against the Pelicans’ size to limit second-chance opportunities.
48 Minutes of Effort — New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram average a combined 45.3 points per game. Look for a consistent 48-minute effort by the Thunder to limit the looks from this duo.
50 – Hamidou Diallo (50.0), George Hill (52.2) and Isaiah Roby (59.1) are each shooting over 50 percent from the field while attempting seven or more shots per game.
The Thunder ranks 8th in the league in defensive rebounding (37.2) and 3rd in opponents’ second-chance points, only allowing 10.3 per game.