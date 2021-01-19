Game Day Connection

Finish the Play — OKC’s ability to finish each defensive play with a rebound will be equally important as the defensive execution in the play itself. In Denver’s most recent tilt against the Jazz, the Nuggets grabbed 23 offensive boards compared to Utah’s seven.

Nothing for Nikola — Denver’s do-it-all big man in Nikola Jokic is the only player in the league averaging a triple-double putting up a team-high 25.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.3 assists. It will take a disciplined five-man defensive shell to contain Jokic and make his playmaking opportunities as difficult as possible.

Balanced Attack — Denver sits at 25th in the league in defensive rating (112.5) and allows the fourth highest 3-point percentage (39.1) from its opponents. Look for OKC to take advantage by getting Denver’s defense in a scramble with strong ball movement and a balanced offensive attack.