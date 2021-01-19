Game Day Connection
Finish the Play — OKC’s ability to finish each defensive play with a rebound will be equally important as the defensive execution in the play itself. In Denver’s most recent tilt against the Jazz, the Nuggets grabbed 23 offensive boards compared to Utah’s seven.
Nothing for Nikola — Denver’s do-it-all big man in Nikola Jokic is the only player in the league averaging a triple-double putting up a team-high 25.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.3 assists. It will take a disciplined five-man defensive shell to contain Jokic and make his playmaking opportunities as difficult as possible.
Balanced Attack — Denver sits at 25th in the league in defensive rating (112.5) and allows the fourth highest 3-point percentage (39.1) from its opponents. Look for OKC to take advantage by getting Denver’s defense in a scramble with strong ball movement and a balanced offensive attack.
22 – The Thunder deficit before rallying in its 127-125 OT win over Chicago on Friday. After trailing by 22 points in the 3rd quarter, the Thunder pulled within two points later in the quarter. In the 4th quarter, the Bulls built back a 15-point lead with 5:40 remaining in regulation. The Thunder rallied again and a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and-1 tied the game with 16.4 seconds remaining, with OKC going on to beat Chicago in overtime.
The Thunder is 4-1 in games determined by 9 points or less.