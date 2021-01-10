Game Day Connection

Win the Glass — In its last game on Friday, the Thunder pulled down a season-high 62 rebounds, led by Hamidou Diallo who had 11 of his own. Winning the rebounding battle starts with a solid defensive possession and a man-to-man box out.

Bench Battle — Both the Thunder and the Nets have gotten big offensive contributions from reserves. Over the last two games, the Thunder bench has outscored its opponents 88-43 while Brooklyn’s bench averages 41.9 points per game – good for the fifth most in the league.

No Man on an Island — Defensively, the Thunder will need to contain the high-isolation style of offense run by the Nets. It will be a team responsibility to make sure no defender is left on an island and that each look as contested as possible.