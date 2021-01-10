Game Day Connection
Win the Glass — In its last game on Friday, the Thunder pulled down a season-high 62 rebounds, led by Hamidou Diallo who had 11 of his own. Winning the rebounding battle starts with a solid defensive possession and a man-to-man box out.
Bench Battle — Both the Thunder and the Nets have gotten big offensive contributions from reserves. Over the last two games, the Thunder bench has outscored its opponents 88-43 while Brooklyn’s bench averages 41.9 points per game – good for the fifth most in the league.
No Man on an Island — Defensively, the Thunder will need to contain the high-isolation style of offense run by the Nets. It will be a team responsibility to make sure no defender is left on an island and that each look as contested as possible.
2 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (25 pts, 10 rbs) and Hamidou Diallo (23 pts, 11 rbs) each registered their first double-double performances of the season Friday night against the Knicks.
The Thunder has won three of its last four games on the road by an average margin of 7.33 points. OKC is 4-1 on the road this season while Brooklyn is 4-3 at home.