Game Day Connection

Locked Into the Lane — Last time around, the Thunder allowed 72 points in the paint to Orlando. Look for OKC to lock into all five players defending and limiting opportunities in the paint.

Contain Vučević — Orlando’s Nikola Vučević is averaging a double-double per game while shooting a team-high 46.2 percent from three. Keep an eye on the battle in the lane between him and Thunder big man Al Horford.

Balanced Ball Movement — The Thunder has made 10 or more 3-pointers in all four of its games this season. Ball movement and generating these sort of quality looks on offense will be key against Orlando’s aggressive defense.