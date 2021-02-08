Game Day Connection

AD and LBJ — Headlining the reigning NBA Champion Lakers is LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who average a combined 47.8 points and 16.3 rebounds per contest. Containing this duo for the Thunder means sharp five-man shell defense with disciplined help side rotations.

Bench Battle — Behind sixth men such as Montrezl Harrell for the Lakers and Hamidou Diallo for OKC, the two teams rank seventh and eighth respectively in points per game from the bench. Be on the lookout for a high-energy performance from the reserves tonight from both squads on both ends of the floor.

No Offensive Disruption — The defensive-minded Lakers sit atop the league in defensive rating (104.8) and hold opponents to the second fewest points per contest at 104.6. Taking care of the ball and matching the Lakers physicality will be key in order for OKC to generate quality looks offensively.