Game Day Connection

All Five to Handle Randle — New York’s Julius Randle is averaging 23.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. In order for the Thunder to contain him, it will take all five players locked in on the defensive end.

Generate Quality Looks — New York leads the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (29.8). The Thunder, fresh off of a 41.3 percent performance from deep, will need to work hard to generate quality looks on offense.

Capitalize on Miscues — The Knicks commit turnovers on 17.2 percent of its possessions, making them the second worst in the league. Look for the Thunder to capitalize on the defensive end and turn New York’s miscues into offensive opportunities.