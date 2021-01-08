Game Day Connection
All Five to Handle Randle — New York’s Julius Randle is averaging 23.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. In order for the Thunder to contain him, it will take all five players locked in on the defensive end.
Generate Quality Looks — New York leads the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (29.8). The Thunder, fresh off of a 41.3 percent performance from deep, will need to work hard to generate quality looks on offense.
Capitalize on Miscues — The Knicks commit turnovers on 17.2 percent of its possessions, making them the second worst in the league. Look for the Thunder to capitalize on the defensive end and turn New York’s miscues into offensive opportunities.
8.3 – Defensive rebounds per game for Darius Bazley, putting him 14th in the league in that category. He also ranks in the top 20 in total rebounds at 9.0 per game.
Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, George Hill, Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby are each shooting 50.0 percent or better from the field while averaging 6.0 or more shots per game.