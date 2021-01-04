Game Day Connection

Watch the Turnovers — The Heat are fourth in the league in deflections per game and seventh in steals, but also commit the most turnovers with 19.8. per game. Keep an eye on the turnover numbers and if the Thunder can capitalize.

No Buckets for Bam — Of the five people averaging double-digits for Miami, Bam Adebayo leads the way with 19.0 points per game. As a versatile 6-foot-9 forward, it will take all five Thunder defenders locked in to contain him.

Do-It-All Darius — Darius Bazley recorded his third career double-double against Orlando on Saturday with a team-high 19 points and 12 rebounds. Keep an eye on the second-year forward and the impact he makes on both ends of the floor.