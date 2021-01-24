Game Day Connection

Throw the First Punch — A slow start for the Thunder on Friday forced the group into an uphill battle for the remaining three quarters. Look for the Thunder to set the tone from the outset and throw the first punch.

No Freebies — The Clippers dominated the free-throw line battle, outscoring the Thunder 24-10. Look for OKC to not only show more discipline on the defensive end, but to also be more aggressive to get to the line on offense as well.

Shai in the Lane — Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted a team-high 30 points on Friday, 18 of which came from points in the paint. As the Clippers work to take away his looks, watch for more drive-and-kick opportunities for SGA to shooters on the perimeter.