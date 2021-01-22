Game Day Connection

Dangerous Duo — The Clippers are led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George who both average over 24.0 points, 5.0 assists and shoot above 50.0 percent from the field. OKC’s five-man defense will have to make multiple defensive efforts in both transition and the half court to take away the duo’s easy looks.

Deter Deep Looks — The Clippers lead the league in 3-point percentage (44.1) and average 15.5 made triples per contest. Eight Clippers have shot 40.0 percent or greater from three this season. Look for the Thunder to chase LA’s shooters off the 3-point line and force tough, contested shots.

No TOs — For the Thunder, limiting LA’s high-powered offense will mean limiting turnovers and taking care of the ball. The Clippers are one of the best in the league in translating opponent mistakes into points on the other end, ranking fifth in the league in points off turnovers with 19.6 per game.