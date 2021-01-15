Game Day Connection

Limit LaVine — Chicago guard Zach LaVine has averaged 38.3 points on 58.3-percent shooting from the field in his last three games. The Thunder’s perimeter defenders will need to locate LaVine in every possession and make each of his looks as contested as possible.

Capitalize on Miscues — Chicago turns the ball over at the highest rate in the league with nearly 18 turnovers per contest. Look for the Thunder to defend with a balance of discipline and aggression in order to take advantage of Chicago’s miscues on the offensive end.

Production From the Paint — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s creativity as a driver and finisher allows him to average 9.6 points in the paint per night (tied for 25th in the league). This opens up looks on the perimeter for Thunder shooters as defenses collapse on SGA’s drives.